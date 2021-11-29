Left Menu

Delhi: Fire breaks out in Neb Sarai

Fire broke out in scrap godowns and shanties in Neb Sarai, Delhi. No casualties have been reported so far, SK Dua, Divisional Officer, Delhi Fire Service informed on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2021 23:08 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 23:08 IST
Delhi: Fire breaks out in Neb Sarai
Visual from Neb Sarai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Fire broke out in scrap godowns and shanties in Neb Sarai, Delhi. No casualties have been reported so far, SK Dua, Divisional Officer, Delhi Fire Service informed on Monday. As per the Divisional Officer, the Police Control Room (PCR) call was received at 6:00 pm about the incident and therefore 20 fire engines were sent to the spot.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the owner of the plot Rajneesh Balhara had given the vacant area on rent to the labours and scrap dealers who were living in the Jhuggies (slums). "No casualties were reported and the situation was brought under the control," Dua said.

Further action will be taken accordingly, he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

 United States
2
Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

 India
3
Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: Study

Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: St...

 Australia
4
Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021