Malaysia's Petronas discovers gas in Nangka-1 wildcat exploration well

PTTEP HK Offshore Ltd, the operator for the block, holds 80% participating interest in it, while Petronas unit Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd holds the remaining interest.

Reuters | Kualalumpur | Updated: 30-11-2021 09:58 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 09:49 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@petronas)
Malaysia's state oil agency Petronas said on Tuesday it had discovered gas in its Nangka-1 wildcat exploration well in Block SK417, located in the shallow waters of Baram Province. "The Nangka-1 well was successfully drilled to a total depth of 3,758 metres in September 2021. The sweet gas was discovered in the Middle to Late Miocene Cycle VI clastic reservoirs, further validating the hydrocarbon potential in the surrounding areas," the company said in a release.

Earlier this year, Petronas announced a gas discovery in the Dokong-1 exploration well in the same block, located in the Baram Province.

