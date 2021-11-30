Left Menu

BKU president Naresh Tikait welcomes withdrawal of farm laws, demands discussion on MSP

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 30-11-2021 11:20 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 11:12 IST
BKU president Naresh Tikait welcomes withdrawal of farm laws, demands discussion on MSP
BKU leader Rakesh Tikait (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) national president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday welcomed the Union government's move to repeal the three farm laws but demanded that discussions be held with the agitating farmers on Minimum Support Price (MSP) and other issues.

Parliament had on Monday passed The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, to repeal the three contentious agri laws against which farmers have been protesting for over a year.

Talking to reporters at the BKU headquarters in Sisauli, Tikait said the final decision on calling off the the agitation at Delhi borders will be taken by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) -- an umbrella body of 40 farmer unions, including the BKU.

Tikait said farmers had cancelled their proposed 'tractor march' to Parliament on the first day of the winter session after the Centre promised to repeal the laws and now discussions should be held on other issues raised by the protesters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

United States
2
Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

 United States
3
Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Global
4
Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021