Left Menu

NZ driver licences and licence endorsements to be valid until May 2022

“This further extension to the validity of driver licenses recognises that the COVID-19 restrictions, especially in Auckland, have impacted people’s ability to get their licence renewed,” Michael Wood said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 30-11-2021 11:17 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 11:17 IST
NZ driver licences and licence endorsements to be valid until May 2022
“I also urge everyone, before any trip, to check their vehicle is safe. We’re asking drivers before they set off, to check your tyres, windscreen, wipers, mirrors, indicators, look for rust, and test your lights,” Michael Wood said. Image Credit: Twitter(@michaelwoodnz)
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Due to the ongoing Delta outbreak and extended lockdowns, all New Zealand driver licences and licence endorsements that expired on or after 21 July 2021 will now be valid until 31 May 2022, Transport Minister Michael Wood announced today.

"This further extension to the validity of driver licenses recognises that the COVID-19 restrictions, especially in Auckland, have impacted people's ability to get their licence renewed," Michael Wood said.

"The impact of COVID-19 and extended lockdowns has been hard on everyone, and this is one small thing that we can take off peoples' to do list until next year. The extension doesn't change the responsibility of drivers to be medically fit to drive, comply with relevant restrictions and conditions on their licence and obey all road rules. Any licence suspensions and disqualifications will also continue to apply," Michael Wood said.

The extension to the expiry date of Warrants of Fitness (WoFs), Certificates of Fitness (CoFs) and vehicle licences ('regos') has not been extended further. Any of these that expired on or after 21 July 2021, will only be valid until 30 November 2021.

"Unlike driver licences, people have been able to get their WoFs, CoFs and regos under the Alert Level system, so the expiry date for these has not been extended.

"During the extension, over 1.2 million WoF and CoF inspections have been conducted, and over 1.1 million regos have been renewed. I encourage those people who haven't done theirs yet, to act fast to get it done before you take off for summer.

"I also urge everyone, before any trip, to check their vehicle is safe. We're asking drivers before they set off, to check your tyres, windscreen, wipers, mirrors, indicators, look for rust, and test your lights," Michael Wood said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

United States
2
Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

 United States
3
Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Global
4
Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021