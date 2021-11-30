Left Menu

2 die after consuming 'spurious' liquor in Kerala

Consumption of suspected spurious liquor claimed two lives in Irinjalakuda in this district on Tuesday, police said. We have collected some samples of the spurious liquor from the spot and will be sent to the lab for detailed examination soon.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 30-11-2021 12:15 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 12:15 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Consumption of suspected spurious liquor claimed two lives in Irinjalakuda in this district on Tuesday, police said. The deceased were two small-scale businessmen hailing from here.

According to police, the victims, who were friends, consumed liquor, suspected to be spurious, Tuesday night at a shop owned by one of them.

Quoting their other friends, the police said both of them showed symptoms of uneasiness soon after its consumption and foam started to build in their mouths.

When they fell unconscious, they were rushed to the nearby hospital, but their life could not be saved.

''While Biju died on Monday night Nishanth on Tuesday early morning. We have collected some samples of the spurious liquor from the spot and will be sent to the lab for a detailed examination soon. The actual cause of death can be ascertained only after that,'' a police official told PTI.

An investigation was also launched into the deaths, police added.

