Mumbai: Reopening of schools for classes 1 to 7 postponed till Dec 15, amid threat of Omicron

Amid the worry of the new COVID-19 variant 'Omicron', the reopening of schools for classes 1 to 7, in Mumbai, has been postponed till December 15, informed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-11-2021 14:35 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 14:27 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid the worry of the new COVID-19 variant 'Omicron', the reopening of schools for classes 1 to 7, in Mumbai, has been postponed till December 15, informed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. Earlier, the schools for classes 1 to 7 was scheduled to reopen from December 1.

School for classes 8 to 12 had reopened earlier on October 4. The Omicron variant (B.1.1.529), a new variant of the coronavirus, was first reported in Botswana on November 11, 2021, and appeared on November 14 in South Africa. It has been declared a variant of concern by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

