Kremlin: new gas transit deal talks with Ukraine hinge on gas demand in Europe

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 30-11-2021 15:18 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 15:18 IST
Talks on new gas transit deal with Ukraine depend on demand for the Russian gas in Europe and availability of buyers, Dmitry Peskov, Kremlin spokesman, told reporters on Tuesday.

The current transit deal expires after 2024.

Yuriy Vitrenko, head of Ukraine's state energy firm Naftogaz, told Reuters on Monday said it is possible there will be no gas supplies from Russia through the route beyond that date as there have been no discussions with Russia about extending the deal.

