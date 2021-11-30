Kremlin: new gas transit deal talks with Ukraine hinge on gas demand in Europe
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 30-11-2021 15:18 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 15:18 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Talks on new gas transit deal with Ukraine depend on demand for the Russian gas in Europe and availability of buyers, Dmitry Peskov, Kremlin spokesman, told reporters on Tuesday.
The current transit deal expires after 2024.
Yuriy Vitrenko, head of Ukraine's state energy firm Naftogaz, told Reuters on Monday said it is possible there will be no gas supplies from Russia through the route beyond that date as there have been no discussions with Russia about extending the deal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Blinken spoke with French counterpart on Russian military activity in Ukraine
BTS, Ed Sheeran shine at 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards
Stoltenberg says no consensus on having Ukraine become full NATO member
Airlines flying migrants to Belarus may be banned from European airspace, Germany says
Oil stocks power Europe's STOXX 600 to record highs