Facebook says it disagrees with UK ruling on Giphy deal
Reuters | London | Updated: 30-11-2021 16:10 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 15:50 IST
Facebook-owner Meta said on Tuesday it disagreed with the British competition regulator's ruling that it must sell animated images platform Giphy.
"We disagree with this decision," A Meta spokesperson said. "We are reviewing the decision and considering all options, including appeal."
