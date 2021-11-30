Giant 86 kg fish at city outlet attracts curious onlookers
- Country:
- India
A giant fish weighing 86 kg, kept in a shop here, is the talk of the town across the city with people making a beeline to catch a glimpse of it.
The fish, Yellow Tuna arrived from Mangaluru in Karnataka on Tuesday morning at the shop of Kabir in Ramanathapuram area here and had to be unloaded by more than five people.
People from nearby areas thronged the shop to have a look of the huge fish.
The shop had a few months ago received a fish weighing 56 kg from Kerala, Kabir, who bought the giant fish at an auction, said.
After cleaning, the fish would have a weight of around 50 to 55 kg and one kg can be sold at Rs 250, he claimed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Karnataka
- Yellow Tuna
- Ramanathapuram
- Kerala
- Kabir
- Mangaluru
ALSO READ
Karnataka: Two die after car falls into Uttara Kannada's Ammaji lake
Oriano Successfully Commissions 26 MWac/36 MWp Captive Open Access Solar Park in Raichur, Karnataka
Oriano successfully commissions 26 MWac/36 MWp Captive Open Access Solar Park in Raichur, Karnataka
Karnataka maintains lead in economic growth, says CM Bommai
Karnataka Bitcoin scam: Siddaramaiah urges state govt to provide protection to hacker Sriki, suggests his life can be in danger