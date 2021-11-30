Left Menu

Giant 86 kg fish at city outlet attracts curious onlookers

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 30-11-2021 16:00 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 16:00 IST
Giant 86 kg fish at city outlet attracts curious onlookers
  • Country:
  • India

A giant fish weighing 86 kg, kept in a shop here, is the talk of the town across the city with people making a beeline to catch a glimpse of it.

The fish, Yellow Tuna arrived from Mangaluru in Karnataka on Tuesday morning at the shop of Kabir in Ramanathapuram area here and had to be unloaded by more than five people.

People from nearby areas thronged the shop to have a look of the huge fish.

The shop had a few months ago received a fish weighing 56 kg from Kerala, Kabir, who bought the giant fish at an auction, said.

After cleaning, the fish would have a weight of around 50 to 55 kg and one kg can be sold at Rs 250, he claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

United States
2
Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

 United States
3
Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Global
4
Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021