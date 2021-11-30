French far-right commentator Zemmour confirms he will run in 2022 election
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 30-11-2021 17:14 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 16:46 IST
- Country:
- France
French far-right political commentator and former journalist Eric Zemmour confirmed on Tuesday that he would run in the 2022 presidential election.
"It is time to reform and save France. This is why I have decided to run for President," said Zemmour, as he formally declared his candidacy in a video message published on YouTube, which was also broadcast on French TV.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- France
- Eric Zemmour
- YouTube
- Zemmour
- French
Advertisement
ALSO READ
France says it needs decisions from Britain on migrant situation
EU ready to support sanctions on Russian mercenaries, France says
EU ready to support sanctions on Russian mercenaries, France says
UK needs to work with France over Channel crossings - UK PM's spokesman
Tastin' France that celebrates French wines and spirits being held in New Delhi, Mumbai