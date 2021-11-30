Seaplane facility at Sabarmati river

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) Sarbananda Sonowal in a written reply in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday said that the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with MoPSW for the development of seaplane services. As per an official release by the ministry, MoS Home said, "Under Regional Connectivity scheme (RCS)- UDAN( Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik), the seaplane service between Sabarmati River Front and statue of unity commenced on October 31, 2020. Later, the same was stopped by the selected Airline Operator( SAO) from April 11, 2021, due to operational reasons. The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has taken up the matter with the concerned stakeholders for making seaplane operations viable. MoCA has also signed an MoU with MoPSW for the development of Seaplane services."

"Later, the same was stopped by the selected Airline Operator( SAO) from 11th April 2021 due to operational reasons. The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has taken up the matter with the concerned stakeholders for making seaplane operations viable. MoCA has also signed an MoU with M/o Ports, Shipping & Waterways ( MoPSW) for development of Seaplane services." Following Water aerodromes have been identified in the states of Gujarat, Assam, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep details under UDAN Scheme; Sardar Sarovar Dam (Statue of Unity) in Gujarat, Sabarmati River Front, Ahmadabad, Gujarat, Shatrunjay Dam in Gujarat, Swaraj Dweep in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Havelock Island in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Shaheed Dweep (Neil Island) in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Guwahati riverfront in Assam, Umrangso Reservoir in Assam, Nagarjuna Sagar Dam in Telangana, Prakasam Barrage in Andhra Pradesh, Minicoy in Lakshadweep Islands, Kavaratti in Lakshadweep Islands, Portblair in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Agatti in Lakshadweep Islands. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)