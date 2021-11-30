Left Menu

Seaplane facility at Sabarmati river

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) Sarbananda Sonowal in a written reply in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday said that the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with MoPSW for the development of seaplane services.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2021 17:07 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 17:07 IST
Seaplane facility at Sabarmati river
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) Sarbananda Sonowal in a written reply in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday said that the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with MoPSW for the development of seaplane services. As per an official release by the ministry, MoS Home said, "Under Regional Connectivity scheme (RCS)- UDAN( Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik), the seaplane service between Sabarmati River Front and statue of unity commenced on October 31, 2020. Later, the same was stopped by the selected Airline Operator( SAO) from April 11, 2021, due to operational reasons. The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has taken up the matter with the concerned stakeholders for making seaplane operations viable. MoCA has also signed an MoU with MoPSW for the development of Seaplane services."

"Later, the same was stopped by the selected Airline Operator( SAO) from 11th April 2021 due to operational reasons. The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has taken up the matter with the concerned stakeholders for making seaplane operations viable. MoCA has also signed an MoU with M/o Ports, Shipping & Waterways ( MoPSW) for development of Seaplane services." Following Water aerodromes have been identified in the states of Gujarat, Assam, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep details under UDAN Scheme; Sardar Sarovar Dam (Statue of Unity) in Gujarat, Sabarmati River Front, Ahmadabad, Gujarat, Shatrunjay Dam in Gujarat, Swaraj Dweep in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Havelock Island in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Shaheed Dweep (Neil Island) in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Guwahati riverfront in Assam, Umrangso Reservoir in Assam, Nagarjuna Sagar Dam in Telangana, Prakasam Barrage in Andhra Pradesh, Minicoy in Lakshadweep Islands, Kavaratti in Lakshadweep Islands, Portblair in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Agatti in Lakshadweep Islands. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

United States
2
Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

 United States
3
Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Global
4
Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021