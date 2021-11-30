Algeria appoints new governor to OPEC - source
Algeria has appointed Achraf Benhassine as its new governor to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), replacing Mohamed Hamel, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday. Benhassine, who will take on the new role on January 1, previously served as the country's national representative, a role he took on in 2014.
Benhassine also serves as senior advisor to the country's energy minister and is on the board of the Algerian central bank. Earlier this month, Hamel was appointed secretary-general of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), replacing Russia's Yury Sentyurin.
