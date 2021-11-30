Left Menu

Cargill acquires edible oil refinery in Andhra Pradesh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2021 18:58 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 18:17 IST
Cargill acquires edible oil refinery in Andhra Pradesh
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

US-based food major Cargill on Tuesday said it has acquired an edible oil refinery in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh, for USD 35 million and it is likely to be fully operational by May 2022.

''Cargill's USD 35-million investment to acquire and upgrade the facility will significantly expand its edible oil production capacity and footprint in southern India,'' the company said in a statement.

The newly acquired refinery gives Cargill the capability to supply refined palm oil, palm olein, vanaspati (hydrogenated vegetable oil) and sunflower oil, which accounts for nearly two-thirds of the country's sunflower oil consumption and is currently being underserved, it said.

This facility also allows Cargill to produce and package its own edible oil brands for retailers and to better serve bakery and foodservice customers in the region.

The refinery expands Cargill's offerings into Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Cargill's edible oils business in India Managing Director Piyush Patnaik said, ''This acquisition aligns with our tailored and localised market approach for Asia that will drive global growth in food and agriculture.'' Cargill has operated its edible oils business in India since 2001. Cargill processes, refines and markets a wide range of indigenous and imported edible oils and fats, catering to the food industry as well as household consumers.

It offers a host of leading edible oils and fats brands, such as NatureFresh, Gemini, Sweekar, Leonardo, Rath and Sunflower.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

United States
2
Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

 United States
3
Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Global
4
Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021