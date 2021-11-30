Left Menu

Telefonica makes voluntary redundancy offer affecting up to 3,261 staff, UGT union says

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 30-11-2021 19:23 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 19:23 IST
  • Country:
  • Spain

Telefonica will offer voluntary redundancy to staff born in 1967 or earlier and with at least 15 years of employment at the company, the UGT union said on Tuesday, calculating that some 3,261 employees would meet those conditions.

The company would limit takeup of the offer to 60% of staff in affected departments, UGT said.

