KVIC to begin Pashmina production soon in Varanasi: MSME ministry

The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) has roped in four Khadi institutions from Varanasi and Ghazipur districts of Uttar Pradesh for processing raw Pashmina wool and weaving it further into woollen fabric, an official statement said on Tuesday.

''The globally acclaimed Pashmina wool products, which are indigenous to the high altitude regions of Leh-Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir, will now be made in Varanasi also,'' the MSME ministry said. Pashmina weaving in Varanasi will commence from January next year and 20 Khadi artisans will be given 30-day training in weaving, it said adding about 200 kg of Pashmina wool processed in Delhi will be supplied to artisans in Leh by the first week of December.

These artisans from Leh will spin the wool by December-end that will be brought to Varanasi for weaving. The ministry said that the processed Pashmina wool would be supplied back to the artisans in Leh-Ladakh. About 50 tonne raw Pashmina is produced in Leh-Ladakh per annum out of which, after cleaning and processing, only 15 tonne dehaired wool is actually produced for production of Pashmina wool products. Out of this 15 tonne, a meagre 500 kg only is utilised in Leh-Ladakh by a few small units for manufacturing. KVIC Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena said: ''This move will not only ensure utilisation of entire quality of de-haired Pashmina wool of Ladakh but will also open new job opportunities for local artisans and availability of genuine and affordable Pashmina wool products in Varanasi. KVIC will provide online marketing support also to these khadi institutions''.

