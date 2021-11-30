Left Menu

European diplomats: still waiting to see if Iran talks to resume where ended in June

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 30-11-2021 21:27 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 21:27 IST
European diplomats: still waiting to see if Iran talks to resume where ended in June
  • Country:
  • Austria

European powers are still awaiting confirmation that they can pick up where they left off in nuclear talks with Iran in June, senior European diplomats said on Tuesday. During a briefing to reporters by several senior European diplomats, they said they were now expecting to get down to business with Iran after beginning talks on Monday and that until now about 70%-80% had been completed in drafting a text for an agreement.

The diplomats said there was urgency in reaching a conclusion, but they did not want to impose artificial deadlines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

United States
2
Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

 United States
3
Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Global
4
Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021