Fire at Algeria's Skikda refinery under control, says minister
Reuters | Updated: 30-11-2021 21:37 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 21:37 IST
A fire that broke out in an idle reforming unit undergoing maintenance at Algeria's Skikda oil refinery has been brought under control with no impact to the plant's operations, the energy minister said on Tuesday.
The incident resulted in injuries to nine workers, the state news agency quoted minister Mohamed Arkab as saying.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
