Left Menu

Eni confirms contract workers killed by gunmen in Nigeria's Delta

Reuters | Yenagoa | Updated: 30-11-2021 21:52 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 21:52 IST
Eni confirms contract workers killed by gunmen in Nigeria's Delta
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

Italian oil company Eni confirmed on Tuesday that Nigerian gunmen killed three contractors and wounded another two in the Niger Delta, where it said the security situation was precarious. A local security spokesman told Reuters on Sunday that four people had been killed in the attack.

Eni said in a statement that the workers, who were working on a project to restore mangroves in the Delta swamps were attacked by an armed group "causing as far as we know three fatalities and two injuries." "A very precarious and worsening general security situation is confirmed in the Swamp area, which put in danger and harms the company people and contractors, as well as the local communities," said Eni.

The Delta, which produces the bulk of Nigeria's oil but is chronically underdeveloped, has been plagued by pirates, politically motivated militants and a range of armed criminals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

United States
2
Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

 United States
3
Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Global
4
Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021