If Iran not serious this week, there will be a problem, senior E3 diplomats say
Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 30-11-2021 22:03 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 22:03 IST
- Country:
- Austria
There will be a problem if Iran does not show it is serious in nuclear negotiations with world powers this week, senior European diplomats said on Tuesday.
As talks resumed in Vienna, the diplomats from France, Britain and Germany, known as the E3, told reporters that they had still not resolved the thorny issue of what to do with advanced centrifuges which Iran is using to enrich uranium.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Afghans, Iranians hold protest against Taliban in front of UN's Vienna office
Britain will have enough turkeys for Christmas, industry says
Dutch government 'unpleasantly surprised' by Shell HQ move to Britain
France says it needs decisions from Britain on migrant situation
FEATURE-LGBT+ businesses help spearhead Britain's economic recovery