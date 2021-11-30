Left Menu

If Iran not serious this week, there will be a problem, senior E3 diplomats say

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 30-11-2021 22:03 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 22:03 IST
There will be a problem if Iran does not show it is serious in nuclear negotiations with world powers this week, senior European diplomats said on Tuesday.

As talks resumed in Vienna, the diplomats from France, Britain and Germany, known as the E3, told reporters that they had still not resolved the thorny issue of what to do with advanced centrifuges which Iran is using to enrich uranium.

