Over 47 kg narcotic drugs worth Rs 9.4 crore destroyed

Customs authorities at the airport here have destroyed more than 47 kg of narcotic drug Ketamine Hydrochloride, worth Rs 9.4 crore, that was seized in various cases during the recent past, authorities said on Tuesday.

It was destroyed at an incineration plant, a biomedical waste facility in neighbouring Chengalpet district in the presence of Drug Disposal Committee along with officials of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, an official release said.

Customs department officials recovered the contraband concealed in leather jackets and baggage of passengers at the airport in the recent past. ''In total 47.021 kg of narcotic drugs worth Rs 9.4 crore, seized at Anna International Airport and Air Cargo complex, were incinerated'', the release said.

