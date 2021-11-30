CAG criticises defence ministry for lack of planning in implementing decision on dress allowance

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has criticised the defence ministry for lack of planning in implementing a decision to provide dress allowance to armed forces personnel in lieu of basic uniforms.

In a report tabled in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, the CAG said the ministry took several months to issue clarifications on the matter after the recommendation of the Seventh Pay Commission to provide dress allowance to Personnel Below Officer Ranks (PBORs) in place of basic uniforms was accepted.

It said the Ministry of Finance (MoF) accepted the recommendation of the Pay Commission in August 2017.

The amount of dress allowance was to be credited to the salary of employees with effect from July 2017, the national auditor said.

''The Ministry of Defence took three months (November 2017) to convey the above decision to the Armed Forces and took further seven months (June 2018) in issuing detailed clarifications on basic and special uniforms,'' a press release issued by the CAG said.

The Ministry of Defence had sufficient time between November 2015 (issue of 7th CPC recommendations) and November 2017 (issue of orders on dress allowance) to review existing stock of basic uniforms lying at various army depots, it said.

It said the ministry, however, did not devise a strategy to exhaust the stock or to explore the option of deferring decision to implement the orders on dress allowance.

''This resulted in stock of uniform items worth Rs 126.20 crore lying undistributed in three ordnance depots (January/February 2020). Further, basic uniform items worth Rs 74.86 lakh were issued to PBORs in addition to the payment of dress allowance,'' it said.

The CAG also criticised the Army for delay in setting up of solar photo voltaic power projects.

It said the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) in 2016 sanctioned a scheme for setting up solar photo voltaic plants by various establishments of the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The Army planned to implement projects of 97 MW at 72 locations by March 2019.

''However, Army could set up Solar PV power projects of 48.079 MW capacity only at 38 stations by December 2019,'' it said.

The CAG said that out of 29 projects selected for audit, there were delays in 21 cases ranging from five weeks to 60 weeks in according administrative approval as well as initiating tender action beyond the total laid down timeline of 74 weeks.

''As a result of these delays in implementation of solar projects, Army was deprived of Viability Gap Funding (VGF) claim amounting to Rs 26.20 crore,'' the CAG said.

Further, it said the accepted contract rates were more than 50 per cent of the benchmark cost in respect of 11 projects.

''An excess expenditure of Rs 75.30 crore was incurred due to acceptance of higher rates than the benchmark rates by the Military Engineering Services (MES). Moreover, MES had also not obtained VGF in respect of 14 completed projects as of August 2020,'' it added.

