US appeals court reinstates California ban on high-capacity magazines

A divided U.S. appeals court on Tuesday reinstated California's ban on high-capacity magazines, calling it a reasonable means to support the state's effort to reduce gun violence, including mass shootings.

By a 7-4 vote, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected claims by gun rights advocates that the ban violated the right to bear arms under the U.S. Constitution's Second Amendment, or was an unconstitutional taking.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)