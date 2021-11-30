Left Menu

Hamas: Qatar paying public salaries by sending fuel to Gaza

Israels new government, which was sworn in the following month, vowed to stop that arrangement.Under the deal reached with Qatar and Egypt, the wealthy Gulf nation will send fuel to Gaza from Egypt that Hamas can resell in order to help cover payrolls, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the diplomatic sensitivities around the agreement.

PTI | Gazacity | Updated: 30-11-2021 23:27 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 23:27 IST
Hamas: Qatar paying public salaries by sending fuel to Gaza

Gaza's Hamas rulers have reached an agreement by which Qatar will resume subsidizing the salaries of public employees by sending fuel to the impoverished territory, a Hamas official said Tuesday.

Qatar was contributing to the salaries of some 50,000 employees of the Hamas-run government up until the 11-day war in May by sending suitcases of cash into the territory through Israel. Israel's new government, which was sworn in the following month, vowed to stop that arrangement.

Under the deal reached with Qatar and Egypt, the wealthy Gulf nation will send fuel to Gaza from Egypt that Hamas can resell in order to help cover payrolls, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the diplomatic sensitivities around the agreement. There was no immediate comment from Qatar.

Hamas civil servants have received irregular payments in lieu of full salaries for years due to a prolonged financial crisis. Even with the Qatari aid, most public workers only receive 55% of their paycheck at best.

Isam Daalis, the top administrator in the Hamas-run government, told reporters Monday that his administration is working to improve the situation and hopes to do so by the next payday.

Qatar is already paying for the fuel for Gaza's sole power plant and resumed financial aid to some 100,000 needy families in September, using a U.N.-run voucher system. The public salary assistance is the last major tranche of Qatari aid to be restored after the war.

The aid is being given as part of an informal cease-fire brokered by Egypt that is intended to stabilize Gaza, which has been under an Israeli-Egyptian blockade since Hamas, an Islamic militant group, seized power from rival Palestinian forces in 2007. Israel and Egypt have eased the blockade since the war, with Israel conditioning the easing on continued calm. Israeli officials declined comment on the latest Qatari aid.

The Hamas-run Finance Ministry announced a cash-back program for gas stations that buy large quantities of fuel, an apparent attempt to sell it off quickly in order to pay the salaries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

 Brazil
2
P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Achievement

P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORD...

 India
3
Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenna

Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenn...

 Global
4
Ecuador announces restrictions for travelers due to Omicron coronavirus strain

Ecuador announces restrictions for travelers due to Omicron coronavirus stra...

 Ecuador

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021