Left Menu

IRCTC to run 'Rampath Yatra' train from Gujarat to Ayodhya on Dec 25

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will run the 'Rampath Yatra' train on December 25 which will start from Gujarat connecting Madhya Pradesh to reach Ayodhya, informed Krishna Kumar Singh, Regional Manager of IRCTC on Tuesday.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 01-12-2021 09:59 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 09:59 IST
IRCTC to run 'Rampath Yatra' train from Gujarat to Ayodhya on Dec 25
Krishna Kumar Singh, Regional Manager of IRCTC in Indore (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will run the 'Rampath Yatra' train on December 25 which will start from Gujarat connecting Madhya Pradesh to reach Ayodhya, informed Krishna Kumar Singh, Regional Manager of IRCTC on Tuesday. Addressing a press conference in Indore on Tuesday, Singh said, "The 640-seater train will start from Sabarmati station in Gujarat and reach Ayodhya the next day via Ratlam, Ujjain."

Describing the journey to Ayodhya, the IRCTC Regional Manager said that devotees will be taken by road to Nandigram, Varanasi, Prayagraj and Chitrakoot from December 27. "The journey will take seven nights and eight days in which 320 seats will be in 3AC and 320 seats in sleeper coaches. IRCTC will make all the arrangements for food, accommodation of devotees etc for which Rs 12,600 will be charged for 3AC and Rs 7,560 will be charged for sleeper coaches via online booking," he said.

Further, Singh informed that it is not important to get both the COVID-19 vaccine doses for travelling in this train, however, necessary medical arrangements have been made including isolation wards. "This is the third 'Rampath Yatra' train of this year. The first train was started from Indore in February 2021 and the second flagged off from Pune a few days ago. This is the third train which will begin from December 25 because we have received good response from the devotees in the previous two," he added.

Earlier on November 27, Rampath Yatra special train flagged off from Pune to Ayodhya which aimed at promoting pilgrimage tourism. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Achievement

P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORD...

 India
2
Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

 Brazil
3
AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

 Switzerland
4
Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenna

Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021