BJP's BL Santhosh interacts with intellectuals in Indore

Bharatiya Janata Party's National General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santhosh on Tuesday addressed the 'Prabuddhajan Samvaad' in Indore and interacted with intellectuals, achievers and influencers.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 01-12-2021 10:01 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 10:01 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party's National General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santhosh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bharatiya Janata Party's National General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santhosh on Tuesday addressed the 'Prabuddhajan Samvaad' in Indore and interacted with intellectuals, achievers and influencers. The event was attended by retired officers from the Judiciary, Army, and other fields, Padma Shri awardees, and eminent personalities from the field of sports and arts.

As Indore bagged the tag of 'cleanest city' for the fifth time in a row recently, Santhosh commenced his address by praising those who played an important role in the achievement. He also interacted with people on development and the progress happening across the country.

BJP State President VD Sharma, National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, State General Secretary (Organisation) Suhas Bhagat, State Co-Organization General Secretary Hitanand Sharma, State Cabinet Minister Tulsi Silavat, and BJP MLAs also attended the programme. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

