Left Menu

Two terrorists killed in encounter in J-K's Pulwama

Two terrorists have been neutralized in an encounter that broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Qasba Yar area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on Wednesday, said police.

ANI | Pulwama (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 01-12-2021 10:02 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 10:02 IST
Two terrorists killed in encounter in J-K's Pulwama
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two terrorists have been neutralized in an encounter that broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Qasba Yar area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on Wednesday, said police. The police further informed that the identification and affiliation of the terrorists killed in the encounter, that broke out earlier this morning, are being ascertained.

"Pulwama Encounter Update: 02 terrorists killed. Identification and affiliation being ascertained," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police. The search operation in the area is underway. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Achievement

P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORD...

 India
2
Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

 Brazil
3
AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

 Switzerland
4
Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenna

Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021