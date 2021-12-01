Left Menu

PM Modi extends greetings on Nagaland Statehood day, says Naga culture personifies valour, humane values

On the occasion of Nagaland's Statehood Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended his greetings to the people of the state and said Naga culture personifies valour and humane values.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2021 10:47 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 10:47 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
On the occasion of Nagaland's Statehood Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended his greetings to the people of the state and said Naga culture personifies valour and humane values. Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister said, "On the special occasion of Nagaland's Statehood Day, greetings to the wonderful people of the state. Naga culture personifies valour and humane values. The people of Nagaland are making rich contributions to India's growth. I pray for Nagaland's progress in the years to come."

In 1957, Naga leaders and the central government reached an agreement to create a separate region of the Naga Hills. The State of Nagaland Act, 1962, was enacted by the Parliament to give Nagaland statehood. It was formally recognized as a separate state on December 1, 1963, with Kohima being declared its capital. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

