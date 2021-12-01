Left Menu

Escorts reports 30 pc dip in Nov tractor sales at 7,116 units

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2021 12:13 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 12:08 IST
Escorts reports 30 pc dip in Nov tractor sales at 7,116 units
Farm machinery and construction equipment major Escorts Ltd on Wednesday reported a 30 percent decline in total tractor sales at 7,116 units in November 2021.

The company had sold 10,165 units in the same month last year, Escorts said in a regulatory filing.

Domestic tractor sales were down 32.8 percent at 6,492 units last month, as compared to 9,662 units in November 2020, it added.

However, exports were up 24.1 percent at 624 units in November, as against 503 units in the year-ago month, the company said.

''Delayed harvest of Kharif crops owing to late monsoon rains this year affected the rural cash flows and hence the retail demand. This we believe is a temporary phenomenon and cash flows should start improving soon as Kharif harvest gets fully monetized,'' Escorts said.

Industry wholesale in November was further impacted by post-season channel destocking, it added.

On the outlook, the company said, ''going forward all macroeconomic factors remain in favor of the tractor industry. However, high inflation remains a worry impacting profitability.''

