Petrol to be cheaper by Rs 8 per litre in Delhi as AAP govt decides to cut VAT: Sources

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2021 12:48 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 12:32 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi government on Wednesday decided to reduce the VAT on petrol, bringing down the price of the fuel in the city by about Rs 8 per liter, official sources said.

At a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, it was decided that the Value-Added Tax (VAT) on petrol will be reduced from the present 30 percent to 19.4 percent, leading to a cut of around Rs 8 per liter, they added.

The price of petrol after the VAT cut will go down from the current Rs 103 per liter to Rs 95 per liter, the sources said.

The petrol price in Delhi was higher as compared to the NCR cities in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, where the state governments had announced a VAT cut following the Centre reducing the excise duty on fuel prices.

