AIADMK amends bylaws, further strengthening norms to retain the present leadership structure, effectively shutting the door on V K Sasikala.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 01-12-2021 13:02 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 12:53 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
