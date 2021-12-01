AIADMK tweaks bylaws, mandating 'single vote' by 'primary members' to elect top leadership, which is the two positions of Coordinator and Joint Coordinator.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 01-12-2021 13:09 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 12:59 IST
- Country:
- India
AIADMK tweaks bylaws, mandating 'single vote' by 'primary members' to elect top leadership, which is the two positions of Coordinator and Joint Coordinator.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement