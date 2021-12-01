Left Menu

41st ISEA maintaining India’s research stations viz Maitri and Bharati: Dr Jitendra Singh

Apart from these, other long-term observations in the field of geology, glaciology, ocean observations, and upper atmospheric sciences are continuing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2021 13:28 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 13:28 IST
41st ISEA maintaining India’s research stations viz Maitri and Bharati: Dr Jitendra Singh
Dr Jitendra Singh said, the 41stexpedition has two major objectives. Image Credit: Twitter(@IndiaDST)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh informed that the first batch of 23 scientists and support staff reached the Maitri station on November 10, 2021 under the 41st Indian Scientific Expedition to Antarctica (ISEA) launched recently. In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha today, the Minister said that the Expedition will carry out various scientific activities in Antarctica, besides maintaining India's two research stations viz Maitri and Bharati.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, the 41stexpedition has two major objectives. The first encompasses geological exploration of the Amery ice shelf at Bharati station to understand the geological link between India and Antarctica in the past. The second goal involves ice core drilling work near the Maitri station, focusing primarily towards improving the understanding of Antarctic climate, westerly winds, sea ice and greenhouse gases. Apart from these, other long-term observations in the field of geology, glaciology, ocean observations, and upper atmospheric sciences are continuing.

The major thrust area of the scientific projects being taken up in Antarctica is focused on furthering the existing knowledge under various themes such as Climate Process & Linkages to change, Crustal Evolution, Environmental Processes & Conservation, Ecosystem of Terrestrial & Nearshore, Observational Research. Institute and universities from all over the country participate in the Indian Scientific Expedition to Antarctica (ISEA) with the operational support provided by NCPOR.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Achievement

P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORD...

 India
2
AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

 Switzerland
3
Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

 Brazil
4
Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenna

Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021