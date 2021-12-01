Left Menu

Commodity stocks lift FTSE 100 as Omicron worries ease

The commodity-heavy index gained 1.0% at 0805 GMT, with miners adding 1.9% as copper prices bounced back. Oil majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell climbed over 2% each as major producers prepared to discuss how to respond to the threat of a hit to fuel demand from the Omicron variant.

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-12-2021 13:54 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 13:51 IST
Commodity stocks lift FTSE 100 as Omicron worries ease
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

UK's FTSE 100 rose on Wednesday as oil and mining stocks recovered after concerns around the new coronavirus variant eased slightly, ahead of the OPEC meeting later in the day. The commodity-heavy index gained 1.0% at 0805 GMT, with miners adding 1.9% as copper prices bounced back.

Oil majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell climbed over 2% each as major producers prepared to discuss how to respond to the threat of a hit to fuel demand from the Omicron variant. The FTSE 100 suffered its worst monthly performance in over a year in November as worries about the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines against Omicron and hawkish comments by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell fuelled a selloff.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index advanced 0.8%, with travel and leisure stocks recouping some of Tuesday's heavy losses. In M&A news, software group Blue Prism rose 1.7% after it agreed to be bought by U.S.-based SS&C Technologies for 1.24 billion pounds ($1.65 billion).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Achievement

P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORD...

 India
2
AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

 Switzerland
3
Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

 Brazil
4
Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenna

Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021