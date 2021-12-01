Infiltration, terrorist attacks decreased significantly since 2018 in J-K: Centre

Incidents of infiltration and terrorist attacks have decreased significantly in Jammu and Kashmir since 2018, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai informed Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. In a written reply, the Minister shared data regarding details of estimated net infiltrations and terrorist incidents since 2018. He informed that 28 infiltration incidents were reported up to October 31 this year, 51 in 2020, 141 in 2017, and 143 in 2018.

The data further mentions 200 terrorist incidents were recorded up to November 21 this year, 244 in 2020, 255 in 2019, and 417 in 2018. As per the data shared by the Minister from October 2020 to October 2021, a total of 251 terrorist incidents took place in Jammu and Kashmir.

Of the 251 incidents, a total of 37 terrorist incidents were reported in October this year followed by 14 on September, 36 on August, 26 in July, 22 in June and 13 in May, 12 in April, 11 in March, seven in February and eight in January. However, a total of 28 terrorist incidents were reported in December 2020, 15 in November and 22 in October.

In terms of the number of casualties suffered by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir during October 2020-October 2021, the data mentions the number touches 51. Of these casualties, 32 are mentioned as martyrs of different security forces ad 19 of Jammu and Kashmir Police. During the last 12 months from December 2020 to November 2021 (upto November 26), the data mentions a total of 14 terrorists have been apprehended and 165 terrorists have been killed.

Rai's reply came as Congress leader Anand Sharma asked "whether it is a fact that there is a rise in the incidents of Infiltration and terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir" and the "number of terror attacks during October 2020-October 2021". Sharma also asked about the number of "casualties suffered by Paramilitary forces and Jammu and Kashmir Police", and "the number of terrorists apprehended and killed during the last twelve months".

