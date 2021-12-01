Left Menu

Man arrested after opening fire on being denied food at wedding in Delhi's Mundka

Delhi Police has arrested a man for allegedly opening fire at a wedding after reportedly being denied food.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2021 14:28 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 14:28 IST
Man arrested after opening fire on being denied food at wedding in Delhi's Mundka
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police has arrested a man for allegedly opening fire at a wedding after reportedly being denied food. According to information shared by the Outer Delhi DCP Parvinder Singh, the accused, who was attending his cousin's wedding, fired shots in the air after he was denied food. The accused also disclosed that he was drunk.

On the intervening night of November 28 and 29, a wedding was organised at a resort in the Mundka area. The police said that a call was received on November 29 about the incident from the owner of the resort. According to the waiter, the accused was possessing a firearm and had threatened him.

Police informed that the accused, Manish, was arrested with an illegal firearm along with two live cartridges and one empty shell. Further investigation of the cases is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Achievement

P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORD...

 India
2
AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

 Switzerland
3
Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

 Brazil
4
Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenna

Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021