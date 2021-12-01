Man arrested after opening fire on being denied food at wedding in Delhi's Mundka

Delhi Police has arrested a man for allegedly opening fire at a wedding after reportedly being denied food. According to information shared by the Outer Delhi DCP Parvinder Singh, the accused, who was attending his cousin's wedding, fired shots in the air after he was denied food. The accused also disclosed that he was drunk.

On the intervening night of November 28 and 29, a wedding was organised at a resort in the Mundka area. The police said that a call was received on November 29 about the incident from the owner of the resort. According to the waiter, the accused was possessing a firearm and had threatened him.

Police informed that the accused, Manish, was arrested with an illegal firearm along with two live cartridges and one empty shell. Further investigation of the cases is underway. (ANI)

