Left Menu

ADNOC's national reserves rise 4 bln stock tank barrels

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 01-12-2021 14:40 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 14:31 IST
ADNOC's national reserves rise 4 bln stock tank barrels
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@AdnocGroup)
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) announced on Wednesday an increase in national reserves of 4 billion stock tank barrels (stb) of oil and 16 trillion standard cubic feet (scf) of natural gas, the company said.

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Moahmmed bin Zayed chaired the company's annual board meeting, where the board approved the injection of 466 billion dirhams ($127 billion) for 2022-2026.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Achievement

P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORD...

 India
2
AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

 Switzerland
3
Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

 Brazil
4
Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenna

Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021