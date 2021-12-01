Left Menu

World AIDS Day observed at Paradip Port Trust Hospital

An AIDS screening camp was also organised in association with CASD/IRDMS, wherein 56 people were screened.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2021 15:42 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 15:42 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

World AIDS Day was observed at Paradip Port Trust (PPT) Hospital with the theme "Ending the HIV Epidemic: Equitable Access, Everyone's Voice". On this occasion, a walkathon was organised to create awareness about AIDS among the denizens of the Port township. Chairman Shri P.L. Haranadh flagged off an Awareness Walkathon. Doctors, paramedical staff of the PPT Hospital along with HoDs of the PPT, CISF personnel, Volunteers of Paradip Sakshyrata Samiti, volunteers of NGOs (IRDMS & CASD) working on AIDS, and general public participated with enthusiasm. All the participants wore symbolic red ribbon to commemorate the occasion.

An AIDS screening camp was also organised in association with CASD/IRDMS, wherein 56 people were screened. The test kits were provided by OSACS. PPT Hospital regularly screens for HIV/AIDS as an obligation under the MOU, "Mainstreaming of HIV/AIDS at Major Ports" signed with NACO, MoHFW.

World AIDS Day was first observed in 1988. Each year, organizations and individuals across the world draw the attention of all to the AIDS epidemic, in an endeavor to increase HIV/AIDS awareness and knowledge, speak out against ADIS stigma, and call for an increased response to move toward ending the AIDS Epidemic.

(With Inputs from PIB)

