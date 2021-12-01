Ladakh's dark sky reserve project must follow international standards: LAHDC chairman

The 'dark sky reserve' project at Hanley village in Ladakh should be executed following international standards to promote the region as an astro-tourism destination, said Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) chairman Tashi Gyalson on Wednesday.

At a meeting to review plans for establishing the 'dark sky reserve', he expressed his gratitude to the administration led by L-G R K Mathur for taking a keen interest in the project.

Stressing on the need for formulating a comprehensive plan for the project in consultation with all the stakeholders, including the local community, Gyalson said it should be executed by maintaining international standards.

Engineer in charge at the Indian Astronomical Observatory in Hanley, Dorjey Angchuk, who is also an honorary member of the International Astronomical Union, shared his views on the potential of promoting Astro-tourism, light management, energy efficiency, and ecological integrity, and uplifting the local economy of the region.

Principal Secretary of Ladakh Pawan Kotwal said restoration of the natural habitat should be kept in mind by implementing the project. He stressed the administration would ensure assistance for the execution of the project.

Kotwal requested the public representatives to sensitize the local community on economical management, roles, and responsibilities for establishing the dark sky reserve at Hanley.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)