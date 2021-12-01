Coriander futures rise on spot demand

Coriander prices on Wednesday rose Rs 6 to Rs 8,558 per quintal in futures trade as speculators widened their holdings tracking firm trend at the spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander for December delivery went up Rs 6, or 0.07 per cent, to Rs 8,558 per quintal with an open interest of 6,440 lots.

A firm trend in spot market and restricted supplies from producing regions pushed up coriander prices here, market analysts said.

