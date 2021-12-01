Left Menu

Tata Power Solar gets letter of award for Rs 945 cr project

Tata Power Solar has received letter of award (LoA) for a solar and battery storage project worth Rs 945 crore from Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd (SECI).

Under the SECI project, Tata Power Solar Systems Limited will build a 100 MW EPC (engineering procurement construction) solar project along with 120 MWh utility scale battery energy storage system (BESS), a company statement said.

According to statement, the total contract value of the project is approximately Rs 945 crore. The project will be executed within 18 months.

The Utility Scale EPC order book of Tata Power Solar now stands at 4.4 GW (DC) capacity with an approximate value of Rs 9,000 crore (without GST), thereby strengthening its position as India’s leading Solar EPC player, the company stated.

The SECI project sites are located in Chhattisgarh. The order scope includes engineering, design, supply, construction, erection, testing, O&M and commissioning of the projects.

