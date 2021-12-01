Left Menu

UK energy supplier Zog Energy ceasing to trade regulator says

Updated: 01-12-2021 16:46 IST
Small British energy supplier Zog Energy is ceasing to trade, regulator Ofgem said on Wednesday, becoming the latest casualty of soaring wholesale energy costs.

A new supplier will be found for the company's 11,700 domestic customers and any outstanding credit will be protected, Ofgem said.

