UK energy supplier Zog Energy ceasing to trade regulator says

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-12-2021 16:46 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 16:46 IST
Small British energy supplier Zog Energy is ceasing to trade, regulator Ofgem said on Wednesday, becoming the latest casualty of soaring wholesale energy costs.
A new supplier will be found for the company's 11,700 domestic customers and any outstanding credit will be protected, Ofgem said.
