Left Menu

REC holds Bijli Utsav in Assam as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

To engage with the villagers and children, various competitions and cultural programs were also held.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2021 17:53 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 17:53 IST
REC holds Bijli Utsav in Assam as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav
The event concluded with the distribution of LED bulbs as prizes to the winners of the competitions. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBChandigarh)
  • Country:
  • India

As part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' – to celebrate 75 years of Independence, REC Limited, a public infrastructure finance company under the Ministry of Power organized a 'Bijli Utsav' yesterday in Sonapur village of Kamrup district and adjoining villages in Assam. Numerous dignitaries such as Sh. Bipul Deka, President, Sonapur Gaon Panchayat, Kunjolata Deka, Ruhini Kr. Das, Ex-President Sonapur Gaon Panchayat, and Mr Upen Bhatlya – Retired Principal graced the occasion.

The event witnessed speaker sessions by dignitaries and esteemed guests highlighting the benefits of electricity, the challenges faced during electrification in remote areas, and how the quality of life improves with access to power. Beneficiaries from the villages were also invited on-stage to share their experience and views on how electricity has transformed their lives.

To engage with the villagers and children, various competitions and cultural programs were also held. Nukkad Natak was also performed to impart knowledge on subjects such as the benefits of electricity and its conservation, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, and Covid safety protocols. The event concluded with the distribution of LED bulbs as prizes to the winners of the competitions.

Given the large gathering, it was ensured that all Covid safety protocols such as social distancing and wearing of masks were adhered to. In addition, masks were also distributed to all the attendees.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Achievement

P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORD...

 India
2
AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

 Switzerland
3
Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

 Brazil
4
Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenna

Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021