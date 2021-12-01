Approx. 5.2 lakh tonnes of perishables transported through Kisan Rail trains

In compliance to the announcement made in Union Budget 2020-21, Kisan Rail trains have been introduced by Indian Railways to enable speedy movement of perishables including fruits, vegetables, meat, poultry, fishery and dairy products from production or surplus regions to consumption or deficient regions. Kisan Rail services are time tabled as well as demand based.

Since the launch of first Kisan Rail service on 7th August 2020 and upto 19th November 2021, Indian Railway have operated 1,586 Kisan Rail services, transporting approximately 5.2 lakh tonnes of perishables including onion, banana, potato, garlic, pomegranate, oranges, capsicum, cabbage, cauliflower, and other fruits and vegetables. These services have operated from the states of Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

Potential circuits for movement of Kisan Rail services are identified in consultation with Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare and Agriculture/Animal Husbandry/Fisheries Departments of State Governments as well as local bodies and agencies, Mandis etc., and based on demand, rakes are provided on priority for running of Kisan Rail services.

So far, no difficulties have been faced during the transportation of goods through Kisan rail services. Halts, number of trips and composition of time-tabled Kisan Rail services and introduction of new services are finalized in consultation with farmers and consignors.

