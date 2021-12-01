Left Menu

'Beauty of democracy': LS Chair on TRS pausing protest to allow woman member to raise issue

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2021 18:04 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 18:04 IST
Members of the TRS, shouting slogans and displaying placards over farmer issues in Lok Sabha, on Wednesday briefly paused their protest to allow a woman member to raise the issue of maternity benefits, with the Chair hailing the gesture as ''beauty of democracy''.

As Pramila Bisoyi of the Biju Janata Dal got up to raise the issue of maternity benefits for more women, Rajendra Agrawal, who was in the Chair, requested Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) members to allow the senior member to make her point without disruption, to which they obliged.

After Bisoyi made her remarks with TRS pausing their protests, Agrawal said, ''This is the beauty of democracy, it is its strength.'' The TRS members have been protesting in Lok Sabha over farmers' issues, including paddy procurement by the Centre.

