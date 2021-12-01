Left Menu

Cow Science: 34 proposals have been recommended for financial support

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2021 18:24 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 18:24 IST
Cow Science: 34 proposals have been recommended for financial support
  • Country:
  • India

As many as 34 proposals have been recommended for financial support under a programme aimed at providing a scientific basis for traditional and ancient knowledge on indigenous cows and their products, the Science and Technology Ministry said on Wednesday.

Responding to a question in Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh said a call for proposals was put up by DST for the 'Scientific Utilisation through Research Augmentation- Prime Products from Indigenous Cows' (SUTRA-PIC) programme. Out of 337 proposals received, 34 proposals were recommended for financial support to develop socially useful and commercially relevant knowledge, process and technologies in identified thrust areas such as medicine and health, agriculture, food and nutrition and utility items, he said.

The Department of Science and Technology is the nodal department for coordinating this inter-ministerial funding programme.

The objective of the programme is to provide scientific basis for traditional and ancient knowledge of the country with respect to indigenous cows and their products through scientific research and validation, he said in a written response.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Achievement

P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORD...

 India
2
AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

 Switzerland
3
Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

 Brazil
4
Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenna

Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021