Christmas mail to be delayed due to travel restrictions

Travel restrictions were imposed on South Africa after the detection of the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 01-12-2021 18:28 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 18:28 IST
The SAPO has advised customers who are sending items to foreign countries to do so as soon as possible.  Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The South African Post Office (SAPO) says Christmas mail leaving the country will be delayed due to the international travel restrictions.

In a statement on Wednesday, the SAPO said cargo space on aeroplanes is limited due to the cancellation of some international flights. The Post Office estimates that mail leaving South Africa may be delayed by up to 14 days.

"Only surface mail is currently available to the United States of America. The post office expects that the airmail option will again become available in January.

"Mail to Botswana, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Malawi, Tanzania, Lesotho, Namibia, Eswatini and Mozambique is not affected at this time. Items posted from South Africa by 5 December 2021 to these countries should reach their destination before Christmas," it said.

The SAPO has advised customers who are sending items to foreign countries to do so as soon as possible.

"Customers should package international items securely as mail is transported in bulk and to include the mobile phone number of the recipient with the address details."

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

