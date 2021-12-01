World News Roundup: EU seeks to ease rules for Poland, Baltics in migration standoff with Belarus; China protested Indonesian drilling, military exercises and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

EU seeks to ease rules for Poland, Baltics in migration standoff with Belarus

The European Union executive on Wednesday will propose that Poland and its two Baltic neighbours handle migrants the West accuses Belarus of pushing to their shared border under quicker procedures that weaken protections for asylum seekers. The EU has accused Belarus of flying in thousands of people from the Middle East and pushing them to cross into the bloc via Poland, Lithuania and Latvia, a route not used by migrants before. Belarus dismisses the accusations.

China protested Indonesian drilling, military exercises

China told Indonesia to stop drilling for oil and natural gas in maritime territory that both countries regard as their own during a months-long standoff in the South China Sea earlier this year, four people familiar with the matter told Reuters. The unprecedented demand, which has not previously been reported, elevated tensions over natural resources between the two countries in a volatile area of global strategic and economic importance.

Russia orders some U.S. diplomatic staff to leave as embassy spat expands

Russia said on Wednesday it was ordering U.S. embassy staff who have been in Moscow for more than three years to fly home by Jan. 31, a retaliatory move for what Moscow said was a U.S. decision to limit the terms of Russian diplomats. The step, the latest in an escalating diplomatic row, comes after Russia's ambassador to the United States said last week that 27 Russian diplomats and their families were being expelled from the United States and would leave on Jan. 30.

Taliban, Myanmar junta unlikely to be let into U.N. for now - diplomats

A United Nations committee meeting on Wednesday is unlikely to allow Afghanistan's Taliban or Myanmar's junta to represent their countries at the 193-member world body, say diplomats. Rival claims have been made for the seats of both countries with the Taliban and Myanmar's junta pitted against ambassadors appointed by the governments they ousted this year. U.N. acceptance of the Taliban or Myanmar's junta would be a step toward the international recognition sought by both.

Pacific island leaders bemoan weak Glasgow climate pact

Leaders from Pacific islands threatened by rising sea levels said they were disappointed with the Glasgow climate pact, which called for a phase down rather than phasing out of coal use, the biggest source of global warming. Micronesia President David Panuelo said industrialised countries need to step up commitments to help other countries switch from fossil fuels to renewable energy and even build small nuclear power plants.

U.S. tightens travel rules as more countries secure borders to quell Omicron

Air travellers to the United States will face tougher COVID-19 testing rules and other countries tightened border controls on Wednesday to try to slow the spread of the Omicron variant that Nigeria said had been circulating weeks earlier than thought. Retrospective tests on confirmed COVID-19 infections in travellers to Nigeria had identified the Omnicron variant among a sample collected in October, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control said, without naming the country of origin.

Ukraine urges NATO to be ready with sanctions in case of Russian invasion

Ukraine urged NATO on Wednesday to prepare economic sanctions on Russia to deter a possible invasion by tens of thousands of Russian troops concentrated within reach of its border. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said he would make the request to NATO foreign ministers meeting for the second day in Latvia to discuss how to respond to the Russian build-up and avert potentially the most dangerous crisis in relations with Moscow since the Cold War.

Kremlin says Russia cannot de-escalate due to Ukrainian troop presence nearby

The Kremlin said on Wednesday it could not de-escalate tensions with the West over Ukraine due to a large concentration of Ukrainian forces near its border. U.S., NATO and Ukrainian officials have expressed concerns over unusual Russian troop movements near Ukraine. Moscow has said its posture is purely defensive.

With China and U.S. talks, Seoul tries to push forward on North Korea

South Korea will broach North Korea separately with two different audiences on Thursday, holding talks with Beijing's top diplomat in China and with visiting U.S. military leaders in Seoul. In China, talks are expected to include South Korean President Moon Jae-in's hopes for a declaration to end the 1950-1953 Korean War.

Pope's visit to Greece's Lesbos lays bare divisions over migrants

Lucia Marcano was attending mass last month in the Catholic church on Lesbos when around 50 asylum-seekers from the island's migrant camp turned up, having heard that Pope Francis was due to visit. "They came because they thought the pope would take them," said Marcano, part of a small Catholic community there.

