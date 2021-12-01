Left Menu

IndiGrid get LoI for transmission project in Maharashtra

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 18:33 IST
IndiGrid get LoI for transmission project in Maharashtra
  • Country:
  • India

Infrastructure investment trust IndiGrid has received Letter of Intent (LoI) from REC Power Development and Consultancy Ltd (REC) to establish a transmission system for evacuation of power from renewable energy projects in Osmanabad area in Maharashtra, a statement said.

This project is envisaged on build, own, operate and maintain (BOOM) basis for a period of 35 years through tariff based competitive bidding (TBCB), the statement said.

The project, with a planned outlay of Rs 170 crore, will consist of one substation of 2 x 500 MVA, 400/220 kV near Kallam and 10 Bays with a LILO multi circuit line of 18 kms.

The project will strengthen the transmission system in Maharashtra by improving the grid availability for evacuation & integration of renewable energy in the state. The project is situated in a low-risk plain topography and is proposed to be completed over the next 15-18 months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Achievement

P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORD...

 India
2
AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

 Switzerland
3
Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

 Brazil
4
Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenna

Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021