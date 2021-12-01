IndiGrid get LoI for transmission project in Maharashtra

Infrastructure investment trust IndiGrid has received Letter of Intent (LoI) from REC Power Development and Consultancy Ltd (REC) to establish a transmission system for evacuation of power from renewable energy projects in Osmanabad area in Maharashtra, a statement said.

This project is envisaged on build, own, operate and maintain (BOOM) basis for a period of 35 years through tariff based competitive bidding (TBCB), the statement said.

The project, with a planned outlay of Rs 170 crore, will consist of one substation of 2 x 500 MVA, 400/220 kV near Kallam and 10 Bays with a LILO multi circuit line of 18 kms.

The project will strengthen the transmission system in Maharashtra by improving the grid availability for evacuation & integration of renewable energy in the state. The project is situated in a low-risk plain topography and is proposed to be completed over the next 15-18 months.

