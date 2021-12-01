Representation on interest equalisation scheme forwarded to finance ministry: Textile minister

The textiles ministry has received representation regarding interest equalisation scheme and that has been forwarded to the finance ministry for appropriate action, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

Minister of State for Textiles Darshana Jardosh in a written reply to the Lok Sabha said regular meetings are held between Department of Commerce with her ministry to analyze the export trend of the textile sector and discuss the strategy to achieve the exports targets. ''The representation received with reference to interest equalisation scheme has been forwarded to the Ministry of Finance for appropriate action,'' she said.

