SC issues notice on plea against NGT order to shut restaurants in Nahargarh wildlife sanctuary

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notice on a plea against the National Green Tribunal (NGT) order which had directed the Rajasthan government to shut down all restaurants operating in the notified forest area of Nahargarh Wildlife Sanctuary/Nahargarh Fort in Jaipur from December 1. Hearing an appeal filed by the Secretary Department Of Archaeology And Museums and others, a Bench of Justices Abdul Nazeer and Krishna Murari issued notice environmentalist Rajendra Tiwari in whose petition, the green court passed the directions.

The Bench posted the matter after eight weeks for hearing. "Counsel accepts notice on behalf of respondent No. 1. As prayed, eight weeks' time is granted to file a counter-affidavit. List after eight weeks" stated the order.

On October 4, the NGT had directed to shut down all restaurants including light and sound show at the Nahargarh Fort, near Jaipur. The NGT in its order had said that restaurants, as well as light and sound programmes, are non-forest activities that are not permissible in forest areas and are also not congenial to the objects of the Wildlife Act.

It had also asked the Forest Department to install noise barriers at appropriate locations to mitigate the impact of noise generated by vehicles. The NGT also had said that the forest department will also regulate the number of vehicles and locations of parking. The order of tribunal had come the on a plea against non-forest activities being carried out in the Nahargarh Wildlife Sanctuary, including Nahargarh Fort near Jaipur in Rajasthan.

By an interim order dated October 4, 2021, the NGT had directed the Rajasthan government to shut down all restaurants operating in the notified area of Nahargarh Wildlife Sanctuary/ Fort from December 1, saying that no non-forest activity could be allowed there without the Centre's approval. (ANI)

